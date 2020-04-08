Matt Campbell Getting Praised For His Thoughts On The Season

The college football world has been placed on hold over the past month as the country deals with a significant health crisis.

Programs around the country closed their doors and canceled spring practice and games. Coaches and athletic directors from every major conference were asked how that might impact the upcoming season.

With college campuses closed, football teams can’t hit the weight room or practice together. A few coaches have complained about the new reality, but one major head coach offered perhaps the most level-headed analysis yet.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell addressed the shortened offseason heading into the 2020 campaign. The sports world praised Campbell for his perspective.

“You’re probably asking the wrong guy on this one, just because for me, I coached Division III football at Mount Union and I played football at Mount Union where you didn’t have much engagement,” Campbell said via Max Olson. “There was no spring practice. Didn’t have many guys on campus through the summer. Everybody was accountable to their own workouts and what they need to do. And then on August 1, you got there and four weeks later you were getting ready to go play football.”

With so many CFB coaches concerned about when they'll get to return to action, I appreciate this perspective from Iowa State's Matt Campbell. pic.twitter.com/eqNwyC6YLe — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 8, 2020

College football programs won’t have a traditional offseason before getting back to work for the 2020 campaign.

However, Campbell obviously doesn’t think that’s a necessity.