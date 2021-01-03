Kirk Herbstreit Raves About Matt Campbell After Iowa State’s Fiesta Bowl Win

Kirk Herbstreit gave Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell much-deserved praise Saturday night.

Campbell and the Cyclones wrapped up a terrific season on Saturday with a dominant 34-17 Fiesta Bowl victory over the Pac-12 Champion Oregon Ducks. Iowa State held the Ducks scoreless in the second half and forced five turnovers in a mightily impressive effort.

Campbell’s impact on his program can’t be understated, and it was certainly evident Saturday night. The Cyclones finished the season at 9-3.

Herbstreit is the latest to deliver Campbell well-deserved praise for his contributions at Iowa State.

“Matt Campbell is a HEAD COACH & a special LEADER of men,” Herbstreit wrote on Twitter. “Proves that ‘greatness isn’t just for the CHOSEN FEW but GREATNESS is for those who CHOOSE TO BE DIFFERENT & DEMAND to become the BEST VERSION OF THEMSELVES that they can become!’ Not an accident they’re winning.”

Sorry Iowa State fans, but enjoy Matt Campbell while you can. It’s only a matter of time before he leaves for a top-tier collegiate gig or even gets a crack in the NFL.

The on-paper talent mismatch between Iowa State and Oregon was wide heading into the Fiesta Bowl, in favor of the Ducks. But Campbell’s ability to develop players and his schematic philosophy turned the Cyclones into a top-1o team this season.

Congratulations to Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones on a terrific season and Fiesta Bowl victory. Now, all eyes turn to the Big 12 head coach and his future.

