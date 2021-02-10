Former Big 12 Head Coach Reportedly Joining Ohio State’s Staff

Nick Saban isn’t the only man bringing former head coaches onto his staff this offseason. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is adding an experienced former Big 12 head coach to his staff for the 2021 campaign.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Ohio State will be adding former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as an analyst. Rhoades spent the 2020 season as defensive coordinator at Arizona, but was fired along with the rest of the coaching staff after going 0-5.

Rhoads rose to prominence as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones from 2009 to 2015. He went 7-6 in his first year, winning the Insight Bowl that season and brought the Cyclones to two more bowl games over the next three years.

But Rhoads’ tenure at Iowa State ended on a low note with three straight losing seasons, culminating in his firing after the 2015 campaign. He spent the next two years at Arkansas and two years at UCLA after that before joining Kevin Sumlin at Arizona.

This won’t be Paul Rhoads’ first go-around at Ohio State though. He served as a graduate assistant in Columbus under John Cooper in 1991 before moving on to greener pastures.

2020 wasn’t the best year for defense that Ohio State have ever had, so any and all experience would be an asset to Ryan Day’s staff.

Fortunately for Day, Rhoads brings nearly 30 years of defensive coaching experience with him to Columbus.

