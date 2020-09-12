The Big 12 Is Having A Brutal Start To The Season

Two major upsets have already taken place this Saturday. Ironically enough, both teams that lost in disappointing fashion today are from the Big 12.

Iowa State entered the first week of the season as the No. 23 team in the country. Despite all the preseason hype, the Cyclones fell flat on their face at home against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns.

Brock Purdy had an abysmal performance, completing just 16-of-35 pass attempts for 145 yards and an interception. He was outplayed by Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Shortly after Iowa State was upset by Louisiana-Lafayette, Kansas State was stunned at home by Arkansas State. Layne Hatcher threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Jonathan Adams with just 38 seconds remaining on the clock.

It’s a frustrating start to the season for the Big 12, especially since these two losses came against teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

Sun Belt vs Big 12 coming into today: 6-70@SunBelt vs Big 12 today: 2-0 pic.twitter.com/VSZBd61mGF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2020

The only team from the Big 12 to pick up a win this afternoon was West Virginia, as it easily took care of business against Eastern Kentucky.

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech are all scheduled to play later today. All four programs should win their respective matchups this Saturday, but there’s no guarantee that happens.

Hopefully, the Big 12 can find a way to bounce back from this disastrous start to the 2020 season.