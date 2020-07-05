The Spun

Former College Football All-American Died On Sunday Morning At 77

Iowa State fans storm the field after win.AMES, IA - OCTOBER 28: Iowa State Cyclones fans stormed the field after the Cyclones won 14-7 over the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 14-7 over the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Iowa State Cyclones and Detroit Lions are in mourning today following the passing of one of their football players from the 1960s, Tommy Vaughn.

Iowa State announced today that Vaughn passed away at the age of 77. According to the Detroit Free Press, Vaughn’s passing comes following a long battle with an unspecified illness.

Vaughn played running back and defensive back at Iowa State from 1962 to 1964. He was an All-American in 1963, an All-Big Eight selection in 1964, and was voted Iowa State Athlete of the Year in 1965. In three seasons with the Cyclones, Vaughn rushed for 1,889 yards and nine touchdowns.

After college, he was selected in both the NFL and AFL Drafts in 1965. With offers from the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, he chose Detroit and went on to play seven seasons for the Lions as a defensive back and return specialist.

Vaughn played 88 games and averaged 25.7 yards per kick return. On defense, he recorded nine interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.

After retiring in 1972, Vaughn began a career in coaching. He first started as an assistant for the Detroit Wheels in the short-lived World Football League before returning to Iowa State as an assistant in 1975.

Vaughn spent several years at Iowa before taking on coaching roles at Missouri and Wyoming.

In 2005, Vaughn was inducted into the Iowa State University Hall of Fame.

Our hearts go out to Tom Vaughn’s family and loved ones.

