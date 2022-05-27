Top Big 12 CBB Player Announces Transfer To Rival Program

AMES, IA - JANUARY 7: A Nike logo is visible on a basketball before the match-up between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears on January 7, 2014 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter has announced where he'll resume his career. It turns out he'll be staying in the Big 12.

Hunter revealed on Twitter that he'll be joining Texas' basketball program for the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Hunter averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Cyclones. He was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Texas wasn't the only notable program pursuing Hunter. Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue and Tennessee were all suitors for him.

On paper, the Longhorns should be very dynamic next season.

Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr are both returning to Austin for another year. Now that Hunter is being throw into the mix, Chris Beard legitimately has three scorers capable of leading his offense on any given night.

After going 22-12 in Beard's first year, Texas will try to take that next step in 2023.