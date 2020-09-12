Upset Alert: The First Top 25 Upset Of The Year Is Brewing

It didn’t take long for one of the top 25 teams in the country to go on upset alert. With the fourth quarter officially underway, the Iowa State Cyclones appear to be in trouble at home.

The Cyclones entered their season opener as the No. 23 team in the country. That ranking will be gone by next week if they can’t find a way to get going over the next few minutes.

Iowa State led 14-10 over Louisiana-Lafayette heading into halftime. Ever since Iowa State came out of the locker room for the second half, the offense has been downright anemic. Star quarterback Brock Purdy has zero passing touchdowns and an interception thus far.

Louisiana-Lafayette, meanwhile, has been playing lights out since the second half began. Toward the end of the third quarter, Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis connected with Peter LeBlanc for a 78-yard touchdown.

Here’s the touchdown that gave Louisiana-Lafayette the lead:

ULL (+375 ML) now up over ranked Iowa State after a 78-yard TD 👀pic.twitter.com/aqEqNhoxK2 — br_betting (@br_betting) September 12, 2020

The Ragin’ Cajuns weren’t done making jaw-dropping plays, as Eric Garror had an 83-yard punt return touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

TOUCHDOWN LOUISIANA🏈 Garror 84 yards TO THE HOUSE 🏡 the Cajuns do it again on special teams! 24-14#IowaState #Louisiana

(🎥 @espn) pic.twitter.com/FNohkJmWTk — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) September 12, 2020

There’s still plenty of time on the clock for the Cyclones to mount a comeback. However, the offense looks pretty dysfunctional at the moment.

We’ll see if Purdy can shake off the rust and help Iowa State avoid an 0-1 start to the season.

You can catch the rest of this game on ESPN.