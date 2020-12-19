Video: Extremely Bad Facemask Pull In Big 12 Championship Game

The officiating in the Big 12 Championship Game hasn’t been great – just ask Matt Campbell. Luckily, the officials didn’t miss one of the most obvious and vicious facemasks you’ll ever see.

No. 6 Iowa State’s afternoon got off to an ugly start. One of the Cyclones’ best defenders, defensive back Isheem Young, was ejected just 33 seconds into the game for a targeting penalty that didn’t appear to be his fault.

That isn’t the only call that went Oklahoma’s way during Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game. It was all Sooners in the first half as they took a 24-7 lead over the Cyclones at the half.

Oklahoma wasn’t perfect, though. The Sooners were called for a vicious facemask penalty after OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey grabbed Purdy’s facemask and tossed him to the ground.

This is one of the worst we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

This facemask pull 😯 pic.twitter.com/ZVbt5gHdTl — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 19, 2020

Luckily, Brock Purdy’s okay. But college football needs to take a look at plays like this one.

If targeting is capable of leading to a player ejection, so should vicious facemask penalties. Players could become seriously injured from tackles that result from pulling the facemask.

We’ll see if Purdy and the Cyclones can turn things around in the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game. Penalties aside, the Sooners are running Iowa State out of the building.

