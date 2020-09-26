Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is receiving plenty of NFL Draft hype. But he certainly hopes NFL scouts didn’t see his horrendous pass against TCU on Saturday.

The Cyclones signal-caller is off to a rough start to the 2020 season. Iowa State dropped its season opener to the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns two weeks ago. Purdy and the Cyclones aimed to bounce back this weekend against the TCU Horned Frogs. Purdy certainly isn’t doing his part to help the cause.

The Iowa State quarterback immediately had to avoid pressure from TCU early in the third quarter. Purdy spun his way out of disaster, but proceeded to try and throw the ball out of bounds to avoid the sack. The absurd decision resulted in disaster.

The ball fell right into the hands of a nearby TCU defender, who was already in position to return the ball for a touchdown. It was by far one of the worst passes we’ve ever seen. Take a look below.

The TCU pick six has the Horned Frogs right back in the game. TCU currently trails Iowa State 23-21 entering the fourth quarterback. With the momentum on their side, the Horned Frogs appear to be primed to pull off the upset.

Purdy continues to struggle against the TCU defense, having thrown for just 198 yards and a touchdown.

Catch the fourth quarter of Iowa State-TCU on FS1. Purdy is hoping to redeem his horrendous throw with a victory.