College Football Analyst Names ‘Easy Choice’ For Kansas Job

On Monday night, the Kansas Jayhawks put an end to the Les Miles era. The two sides “mutually agreed” to part ways after troubling allegations emerged regarding Miles’ behavior during his time at LSU.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a statement on Monday. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Multiple reports stated that Miles reached a settlement with an LSU student back in 2013 after she accused him of harassment. He was also accused of texting female students while he was the head coach of the Tigers.

Kansas placed Miles on administrative leave this past weekend, but clearly the school felt that wasn’t enough. That ultimately led to the athletic department firing the former national champion after just two years with the program.

Now that Miles is out of the picture, who should the Jayhawks hire as their next coach? Chris Hummer of 247Sports believes Kansas should make a run at Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.

“More than anything, Kansas needs stability and a proven program builder to address its systematic issues,” Hummer wrote. “It needs Willie Fritz.”

Fritz has been with the Green Wave for five seasons, owning a 29-33 record during that time.

The reason Hummer thinks Fritz would be a great option for the Jayhawks is because he provides stability. After all, Tulane has been an ascending team each season with him at the helm.

Kansas fans, would you put Fritz at the top of your wishlist?