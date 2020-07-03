Kansas football has suspended the program’s voluntary off-season workouts, the school’s officials announced on Friday morning.

The Jayhawks have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases within the football program this past week. A reported 12 players have tested positive and have since been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

To ensure the health and safety of all football players, Kansas football has subsequently suspended voluntary workouts. The suspension is temporary, for now. Officials will reconvene following the end of the 14-day quarantine. All players and staff will be tested at the end of the 14-day period as well.

Kansas football, like other programs across the country, has done all it can to provide a safe atmosphere for its players. But head coach Les Miles detailed in a statement on Friday morning that “events outside our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary.”

More on the breaking news that KU has suspended all voluntary workouts. Statements from Jeff Long and Les Miles #kufball pic.twitter.com/45YSWxYmD9 — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) July 3, 2020

“When we welcomed our young men back to campus a couple of weeks ago for voluntary workouts, even with the policies and procedures in place to try and protect them from becoming infected with the virus, events outside of our control has made the decision to pause these workouts necessary,” Miles said in his statement.

Kansas football isn’t the only school to make the decision to suspend voluntary workouts. Kansas State is nearing the tail-end of its workout suspension after 14 student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 in late June. Houston football is another major program that was forced to do the same nearly a month ago.

Miles and the Jayhawks will reconvene in two weeks to see if voluntary workouts can resume.