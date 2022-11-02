Basketball World Reacts To Bill Self Punishment News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 30: (R-L) Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks stands in front of assistant coach Danny Manning during practice prior to the 2012 Final Four of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on March 30, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Kansas announced self-imposed suspensions for basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend to start the 2022-23 season.

The Jayhawks previously announced self-imposed recruiting penalties on Self and Townsend. Now, they're suspending them for the first four games of the regular season.

Self and Townsend are being penalized this Wednesday as part of the NCAA's ongoing investigation into recruiting violations made by Kansas.

Even though it may seem like Kansas is being proactive by suspending Self and Townsend, the basketball world believes the program is just doing this to avoid major punishment.

"And the NCAA will let that be good enough because they are a completely crooked organization," Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV tweeted.

"Bill Self, a grown man who knows the rules, ONCE AGAIN violates recruiting rules. 4 games? Baba Miller, a kid from foreign soil, takes a travel benefit then pays it back and gets a 16 game suspension. The NCAA needs to be gutted," one fan said.

"A self-imposed suspension that is a quarter of what the NCAA handed down for Baba Miller," Curt Weiler of Rivals wrote. "Sounds right."

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Jayhawks will receive its official punishment from the NCAA after the season ends.

Kansas will kick off its title defense against Omaha on Nov. 7.