Big 12 Announces Punishments For Kansas-Kansas State Brawl

The bad blood between Kansas and Kanas State spilled over into the crowd on Tuesday night during the second half of action. Both programs found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons as there were a bunch of punches thrown.

Silvio De Sousa received most of the blame for the brawl, especially since he picked up a chair and threatened to hit one of the Kansas State players with it.

Earlier this afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self announced that De Sousa was suspended indefinitely. Shortly after that news broke, the Big 12 unveiled the official suspensions for the main players involved in the brawl.

De Sousa has received a 12-game suspension from the Big 12. He’s one of four players to receive a suspension from the league.

Here are all the suspensions announced by the Big 12:

Silvio De Sousa – 12 games (Kansas)

James Love – 8 games (Kansas State)

Antonio Gordon – 3 games (Kansas State)

David McCormack – 2 games (Kansas)

This means that De Sousa will not be back until the final regular season game in March.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby shared his thoughts on the incident, saying “This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events.”

Kansas and Kansas State will meet again in February. Expect both teams to be on their best behavior this time around.

[Big 12 Sports]