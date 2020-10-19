Big 12 Running Back Decides To Opt Out After 4 Games

A tough season for Kansas football just got tougher, as standout running back Pooka Williams announced today he was opting out after four games.

According to Williams’ Twitter announcement, his reason for opting out is a personal one. The junior is heading home to his native Louisiana to be with his mother who is ill.

“Family and health are the most important things to me,” Williams wrote. “Right now I need to be with my mother, who is battling health issues.”

In four games this season, the versatile Williams rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns on a team-high 51 carries. He also added six catches for 31 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Family over everything 💜.. I’m going to miss all my guys & coaches, it’s forever Rock Chalk🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/5vV2dFUVuF — PTM✨ (@PookaWilliamsJr) October 19, 2020

Williams topped 1,000 yards rushing and was a first-team All-Big 12 performer in each of his first two seasons. He also earned freshman All-America honors in 2018.

Through the first month of the season, Kansas football is 0-4. The Jayhawks have lost every game by double-digits and have dropped three Big 12 contests by a total of 94 points.

Kansas travels to rival Kansas State this weekend for a noon ET kickoff.