Bill Self Announces Suspension For Kansas Forward

The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program will tip-off its new campaign in a week at the Champions Classic. However, head coach Bill Self will be without one of his key players for the team’s season opener.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Self told reporters on Tuesday that sophomore forward Jalen Wilson will be suspended for Kansas’ exhibition game on Wednesday as well as the Jayhawks first three regular season games. The decision comes after Wilson was arrested for a DUI on Sunday morning.

Wilson, 20, will also have to serve community service, according to Self.

Bill Self told reporters that Jalen Wilson will be suspended for Kansas' exhibition game and the first three regular season games for his recent DUI. He will also serve community service. This means that Wilson is OUT for the Champions Classic on 11/9 against Michigan State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 2, 2021

Wilson was reportedly arrested at 2:16 a.m. local time on Sunday morning after a local deputy saw him “not maintaining a proper lane” in a vehicle. He was pulled over and was given field sobriety tests before he was taken into custody.

He was released on $250 bond two hours later and given a future court date.

Wilson apologized for the incident in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgment.” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I know it wouldn’t be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward.”

Wilson blossomed into a reliable contributor for Self’s Kansas squad last year, in his first full college season. He played in 29 games, making 26 starts, averaging 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

After he was named to the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team, he originally declared for the 2021 NBA Draft before withdrawing and returning to Kansas.

With the length of his suspension, Wilson will missed Wednesday’s exhibition against Emporia State. He’ll then be sidelined from the games against Michigan State (Nov. 9), Tarleton State (Nov. 12) and Stony Brook (Nov. 18).

The Jayhawks starting forward will be eligible to return for the start of the ESPN Events Invitational against North Texas on Nov. 25.