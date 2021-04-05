Paul Finebaum Reacts To The Bill Self Contract News

The Kansas Jayhawks announced a “lifetime” contract extension for head basketball coach Bill Self last week.

The extension is for five years and continuously adds a year at the end of every season, making it a “lifetime” contract.

“Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be.” Self said. “As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum had a more blunt reaction to the news.

“Well, we’re talking about a soulless program and we should never be surprised,” Finebaum said on WJOX, per 247Sports. ‘The fact that this happened without an athletic director is even more amazing to me. It just goes to show you that powerful coaches nowadays, in any sport, are controlled by the people that matter. And those are not the people in the chain of command. You’ve watched that all up close with some of the machinations at Auburn.

“By the way, we act like Bill Self founded the program, that this was the birthplace of college basketball. They’ve had some pretty iconic coaches and national championships. You mention Roy Williams. Just think about that for a second. I was never that big of a Roy Williams fan. You can blame him for a lot of things at North Carolina, but most of the NCAA situations were institutional there. They were there long before he arrived. Bill Self, to me, is the poster child for ‘nobody in college basketball cares about integrity.’”

Self, 58, has been Kansas’ head coach since 2003. He’s made three Final Fours and won the national championship in 2008.