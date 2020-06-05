Bill Self Estimates How Many Fans Will Be At Kansas Home Games

Nearly all summer sporting events are set to take place with virtually no fans in attendance. As a result, fall sports like college basketball might have to play in front of reduced capacity crowds – at best.

For Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, that could mean a cap on the number of fans allowed at home games. In a recent interview, Self said that it might feel weird playing in front of a reduced capacity Allen Fieldhouse. He estimated that the 16,000-seat arena could be reduced to just 3,500 to 4,000 fans per game.

“It’d look weird playing in front of 3,500, 4,000 people,” Self said. “It’d look really weird. That may come to be true, but I’m hopeful it’s not. I’m not in on all the latest stuff going on and everything. I’m hopeful we can all gradually get back into this and see our way to resume to a little bit of normalcy. Maybe medicine will catch up (in controlling the virus) faster than what we think.”

However, Self remained confident that Allen Fieldhouse and the Jayhawks fans can still offer a great home advantage during basketball games. But ultimately, Self feels it would be disappointing to see the arena so empty.

The Jayhawks finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 28-3 record, the Big 12 regular season title, and the No. 1 ranking in the country. They were poised to go into the NCAA Tournament as a #1 seed with or without the tournament title.

But the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament left them wondering what could have been. Though all of the major polls named them No. 1 in the postseason, they are not claiming a national title.

Even if they win it all in 2021 though, it may feel a little more hollow without the Jayhawks fans at home games.