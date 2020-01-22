The Spun

Bill Self Gives Update On Possible Penalties From Kansas-Kansas State Brawl

Kansas men’s basketball has been front and center in the news today, and not for anything good. A wild brawl between them and the Kansas State Wildcats yesterday has Bill Self fuming, and he’s not taking what happened lightly.

Speaking to the media today, Self made it clear in no uncertain terms that consequences are coming.

But he stopped short of saying who will be held accountable, as the investigation is still ongoing.

“There will be consequences, as I stated. … We’re in process of communicating with league offices and everything else. I’m not at liberty, nor do I know at this particular moment, what will be appropriate at this time because we’re in process of discussing.”

As of writing, Self has told the media that he’s reviewed the footage but has yet to decide on punishments.

According to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Kansas and Kansas State will determine their own penalties. However, the NCAA gets to determine whether the penalties are suitable.

The Big 12 Conference has the option to increase punishments where it deems necessary.

Kansas easily knocked off Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown, winning 81-59. But the end of the game was marred by the brawl, which began right as Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa blocked a K-State layup.

That block and ensuing stare down led to the Wildcats players leaving the bench and running towards De Sousa.

Video footage has shown De Sousa getting knocked to the ground, but as he got up he lifted a stool over his head.

De Sousa needed to be grabbed by a Kansas assistant to prevent him from doing anything he couldn’t take back.

We’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.


