Bill Self Has Brutally Honest Response To Kansas’ Involvement In Brawl

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self looking distressed during a Jayhawks game.LUBBOCK, TX - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to action on the court during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 09, 2016 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas won the game 69-59. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

The college basketball world was witness to one of the ugliest brawls the sport has given fans recently.

In the waning seconds of their contest, Kansas crossed half court against Kansas State with the intention of running out the clock. A Wildcats player stole the ball and attempted to score a useless bucket in the final seconds.

However, a Kansas player rejected the shot and then decided to stand over the Kansas State player. That sparked a brawl that involved nearly every player from both teams.

Kansas star Silvio De Sousa took it a step too far when he grabbed a chair and looked poised to swing it at a Kansas State player. Luckily, he let go of the chair at the last second.

Following the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self made it clear he was embarrassed by his team’s actions.

Self said after he takes a look at the tape he’s sure suspensions will be coming in the near future.

It’s a bad look for both teams, who were both in the wrong during the brawl.

In the end, Kansas walked out with an 81-60 win and improved to 15-3 on the season. Kansas State, meanwhile, fell to 8-10 with the loss.


