Bill Self Has Brutally Honest Response To Kansas’ Involvement In Brawl

The college basketball world was witness to one of the ugliest brawls the sport has given fans recently.

In the waning seconds of their contest, Kansas crossed half court against Kansas State with the intention of running out the clock. A Wildcats player stole the ball and attempted to score a useless bucket in the final seconds.

However, a Kansas player rejected the shot and then decided to stand over the Kansas State player. That sparked a brawl that involved nearly every player from both teams.

Kansas star Silvio De Sousa took it a step too far when he grabbed a chair and looked poised to swing it at a Kansas State player. Luckily, he let go of the chair at the last second.

Following the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self made it clear he was embarrassed by his team’s actions.

Self said after he takes a look at the tape he’s sure suspensions will be coming in the near future.

Bill Self says, "I know we were in the wrong" in terms of the KU-KSU melee. "That was an embarrassment in our part for the role that we played in it." Self says there will be consequences he's handing down tomorrow. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) January 22, 2020

It’s a bad look for both teams, who were both in the wrong during the brawl.

In the end, Kansas walked out with an 81-60 win and improved to 15-3 on the season. Kansas State, meanwhile, fell to 8-10 with the loss.