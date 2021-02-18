Bill Self Reveals If He Ever Considered Stepping Down At Kansas

The neverending NCAA investigation into Kansas basketball, which has been going on for upwards of three years, still hasn’t wrapped up. Bill Self‘s program was hit with five Level I rules violations, the most serious that can be handed down by the NCAA, along with other more minor violations.

The longtime Jayhawks coach seems pretty over talking about it. Self appeared on ESPN’s “Courtside with Dakich and Greenberg” podcast, and Dan Dakich asked him if he considered stepping down at any point, amid the investigation. His answer: a clear no.

“Hell no,” Self told Dakich. “That’s exactly—and I say this with all seriousness–the image and portrayal that’s been presented to people. I’m saying we haven’t done anything wrong. Why would I run from this? I mean, I’m not running from this at all.

“My resolve is as strong now as it ever has been. And I’m as excited about the future as I ever have been, we just have to get through this…. What you asked me was something another school could put in people’s minds,” Self continued. “Not even a thought process. Not one time. And I will not believe that or think that ever.”

Bill Self has been trying to keep everyone optimistic and keeping the faith for a while now. The length of the investigation has to be a particularly frustrating aspect for him. This was Self, all the way back in January 2020:

“This program’s as solid as it’s ever been. In coaching, you go through peaks and valleys, everybody does it. And we’ve been in a valley. I don’t think it’s a valley that we can’t climb out of. And I believe wholeheartedly, and if I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t want to lead this program any longer because I’m responsible for being the caretaker of this historic tradition more so than anybody else at this present time. And whoever follows me will be responsible for that. “And so I believe that the ship will be righted. I know that we’ve gone through tough times before, I know we’ll go through tough times in the future, but as far as the people in place and our foundation, the program is rock solid.”

In its response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations, Kansas basketball said that Self had “no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants” and said that the allegations against the national championship-winning coach are “not based in fact.”

