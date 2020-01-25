Bill Self Discusses ‘Negative Cloud’ Hanging Over Kansas Program

Bill Self and Kansas basketball hosted today’s episode of the basketball edition of College GameDay, ahead of the Jayhawks game against Tennessee. The show’s trip to Lawrence comes at an interesting time.

On Tuesday night, the Kansas-Kansas State game devolved into an all-out brawl in the final seconds. Two players from each team received multi-game suspensions by the Big 12 after the fallout.

Silvio De Sousa got the biggest punishment, with 12 games after he brandished a chair as a weapon. Luckily, he didn’t wind up using it in the scrum. KU’s David McCormack got two games, while Kansas State’s James Love, who was in street clothes but at the center of the fight, got eight games, and Antonio Gordon is out for three.

It was just the latest rough event for Kansas basketball, which is otherwise having a solid season at 15-3 and ranked No. 3.

The biggest, of course, is the NCAA’s potential impending punishment for the program stemming from the adidas scandal.

Bill Self spoke about Tuesday’s incident and the general issues plaguing his program during his appearance on ESPN earlier. He called it a “negative cloud.”

“Our players had something to do with this the other day, that’s a negative cloud,” Self said. “I and my staff hold the responsibility of the cloud but it’s certainly not players. Nobody’s got better people in their program.”

Self made sure to clarify that he believes the program is “as solid as its ever been,” and thinks that once the Jayhawks puts the NCAA concerns behind them, things will get back on track.

“This program’s as solid as it’s ever been. In coaching, you go through peaks and valleys, everybody does it. And we’ve been in a valley. I don’t think it’s a valley that we can’t climb out of. And I believe wholeheartedly, and if I didn’t believe it, I wouldn’t want to lead this program any longer because I’m responsible for being the caretaker of this historic tradition more so than anybody else at this present time. And whoever follows me will be responsible for that. “And so I believe that the ship will be righted. I know that we’ve gone through tough times before, I know we’ll go through tough times in the future, but as far as the people in place and our foundation, the program is rock solid.”

Kansas and Tennessee tip off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

