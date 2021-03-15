Bill Self Releases Update On Kansas’ NCAA Tournament Status

Kansas may have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, but after being axed from the Big 12 Tournament due to a positive test, Jayhawks fans are understandably crossing their fingers that they’re actually allowed to compete.

But Kansas head coach Bill Self seems confident that the team’s COVID-19 problems are behind them. Speaking to the media this weekend, Self said that Kansas will go into Indiana down three players due to the virus.

However, the healthy members of the team are slated to travel to Indianapolis tomorrow for tournament prep. He even expressed optimism that the players who tested positive can rejoin the team later in the week.

Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals, but were disqualified the morning of due to a positive test. Texas automatically advanced to the Championship Game, where they beat Oklahoma State to win the title.

Kansas’ NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed last year by the outbreak of COVID-19. Bill Self’s team was the No. 1 team in the nation and had just reclaimed their Big 12 regular season crown.

The Jayhawks were named the No. 1 team in the nation by all postseason polls, but were not awarded a national championship.

Kansas has won eight of their last nine games heading into the NCAA Tournament. They will enter the First Round of the West Region as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 Eastern Washington.

Will Kansas be able to avenge last season and win the NCAA Tournament?