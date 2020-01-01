ESPN Analyst Predicts Major College Coach Will Leave For NBA

Kansas head coach Bill Self has been floated as a potential NBA coach before. It would be a big jump for the Jayhawks coach, who has been at the college level since 1985.

Back in April, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons floated the idea that Self could replace legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. That idea still has some legs, apparently, especially as the Spurs have limped to a 14-18 start to the season.

Self and Popovich have a good relationship. There’s also a chance that Self could look for a life raft out of Lawrence, with the NCAA issues the program faces. Kansas received its Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in September, which included three Level I accusations.

Taking over one of the most storied franchises in sports would certainly be a nice step if he does want to leave Kansas. On this morning’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up!, college hoops analyst Seth Greenberg made the move his “bold prediction” for 2020.

Via 247Sports:

“My boldest prediction for 2020 is Bill Self to San Antonio,” Greenberg said during Wednesday’s appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!. “He’s a great offensive coach, a great defensive coach, knows how to connect players and solves problems. I could see him making a seamless transition. There’s a connection there and I could see Popovich stepping down, saying, ‘You know what? Its your team.’ He can (hand) it over and handle personnel.”

Greenberg addressed the NCAA issues as well, saying that he believes Self won’t want to deal with the fallout, which could help move things along.

KU is currently ranked No. 3 in the country after a 10-2 start oto the season.