Latest Bracketology From ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Released

We’re 1/12th of the way through the year 2020 and less than seven weeks away from the NCAA Tournament brackets coming out. With the month of January coming to a close, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has updated his Bracketology.

A strong week for all of the teams given a top seed in last week’s bracketology led to very few changes. Aside from a few regional swaps and adjustments to seeding, the top 16 seeds are all the same.

The Big 12 continues to look like the strongest of the Power Five conferences, with two members – Baylor and Kansas – taking No. 1 seeds. West Virginia gets a respectable No. 3 seed.

The mid-majors are well-represented with San Diego State, Gonzaga, and Dayton all have high seeds too.

Speaking of San Diego State, the Aztecs remain the only undefeated team in the nation and have a big cushion in the Mountain West regular season standings. Gonzaga has a slightly smaller cushion in the West Coast Conference, but have had a tougher schedule.

If there was ever a year for a mid-major like San Diego State or Gonzaga to win the NCAA title, this would be it.

Here’s a look at Lunardi’s current top-four seed lines, via ESPN:

East Region:

Gonzaga Seton Hall Florida State Maryland

Midwest Region:

Kansas Louisville Michigan State Butler

South Region:

Baylor Duke Oregon Kentucky

West Region:

San Diego State Dayton West Virginia Villanova

Just about every top 25 team will be in action this weekend. But there will only be one with two top 25 teams going up against each other. No. 13 Kentucky and No. 17 Auburn play Saturday in a game that will have major SEC implications.

Did Joe Lunardi get his bracketology right?

