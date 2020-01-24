ESPN’s Bracketology Has Been Updated With A New No. 1

Each week of this college basketball season has felt comparable to March Madness. Once it seems a clear contender has emerged, an upset occurs. The latest edition of ESPN’s Bracketology reflects how crazy things have been.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has had the tough task of revising the latest 2020 NCAA Tournament seeding projections.

His latest Bracketology features a new team on the No. 1 seed line, and its one from the mid-major ranks.

San Diego State has replaced Duke as the No. 1 seed in the East Region. The Aztecs join Gonzaga, Kansas and Baylor as the remaining top seeds.

The Blue Devils dropped to the No. 2 seed in the East Region after losses to Clemson and Louisville a week ago.

Meanwhile, San Diego State remains undefeated at 20-0, and there’s no sign the Aztecs will lose down the stretch of the regular season. SDSU’s conference slate doesn’t pose much of a challenge from here on out.

It’s been a wild season of college hoops. It’s not too often two West Coast teams are projected as No. 1 seeds, especially teams from the Mountain West and West Coast Conferences.

Here’s a look at Lunardi’s current top-four seed lines, via ESPN:

West Region (Los Angeles):

Gonzaga West Virginia Louisville Auburn

East Region (New York):

San Diego State Duke Oregon Maryland

Midwest Region (Indianapolis):

Kansas Dayton Michigan State Villanova

South Region (Houston):

Baylor Seton Hall Florida State Butler

This weekend doesn’t feature too many big time contests. Kansas and Baylor each take on SEC programs on Saturday as the Jayhawks play Tennessee and the Bears face Florida.

Gonzaga has a date with Pacific as San Diego State battles UNLV.

