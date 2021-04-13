Breaking: Kansas 5-Star Freshman Is Transferring

Kansas basketball five-star guard Bryce Thompson will transfer after one season in Lawrence, he revealed on Tuesday afternoon.

247Sports’ Eric Bossi broke the news of Thompson’s transfer. The Spun can confirm via source that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is officially in the NCAA transfer portal.

The No. 1 player in Oklahoma and the No. 21 player overall in the 2020 class, Thompson chose Kansas over North Carolina, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Texas and others. In his only season with the Jayhawks, he averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Thompson scored in double-figures three times, including a 12-point performance in a season-opening loss to Gonzaga in November and an 11-point outburst against Texas in February.

However, he shot just 35.3% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range on the year, battling through back and hand injuries that limited his impact.

BREAKING: Kansas freshman Bryce Thompson tells @247Sports that he intends to transfer. STORY: https://t.co/DZ69j0xOOJ pic.twitter.com/OC17joEdlr — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 13, 2021

Thompson is one of four players to transfer from KU this offseason, joining swingman Tristan Enaruna, shooting guard Tyon Grant-Foster, big man Gethro Muscadin and point guard Latrell Jossell.

However, the Jayhawks are expected to return four starters from this year’s 21-9 team, and have already added a commitment from Drake transfer guard Joseph Yesufu and Division II All-American forward Cam Martin.