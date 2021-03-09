In a decision that should shock absolutely no one, the Les Miles era at Kansas has come to an abrupt end.

The university and Miles have “mutually agreed” to part ways, Kansas announced moments ago. The move comes in the midst of an ongoing investigation into alleged sexual harassment and improprieties by Miles during his time at LSU nearly a decade ago.

According to multiple reports, the longtime coach reached a settlement with an LSU student back in 2013 after the woman accused him of harassment.

There were other alleged issues revealed in a recent USA TODAY report, which started that while Miles was at LSU, he “was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

Miles had been placed on administrative leave by KU over the weekend.

The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. More ➝ https://t.co/hPHNhZuRQs pic.twitter.com/tIcUMPdGCU — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2021

Miles, who led LSU from 2005-16 and won a national championship with the Tigers in 2007, was hired at Kansas prior to the 2019 season.

His tenure in Lawrence was a disaster on and off the field. In two years, Miles guided the Jayhawks to a 3-18 overall record and a 1-16 mark in Big 12 play.

Making matters worse is the embarrassing way his tenure came to a close, leaving a black eye on the program and the university as a whole.