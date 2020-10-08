Breaking: Les Miles Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Earlier this week, Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, he’s not the only head coach in college football to test positive this week.

On Thursday afternoon, Kansas head coach Les Miles announced he tested positive for the virus. Miles, 66, said he will continue coaching the team remotely while he recovers.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Miles said. “I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coaching responsibilities remotely.”

“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc. Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon. Rock Chalk!”

The 2020 college football season hasn’t been particularly kind to the Jayhawks so far.

Kansas opened the season with an embarrassing loss to Coastal Carolina. Unfortunately for Les Miles and company, the road didn’t get any easier after that.

Over the past two games, the Jayhawks lost to Baylor and Oklahoma State by a combined score of 94-21.

Hopefully Les Miles can get back to full health and help his Jayhawks team find their first win of the season soon.