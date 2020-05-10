The Spun

Former Top College Basketball Recruit Arrested In Chicago

A general view of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball court.LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 09: A general view of Naismith Court at Allen Fieldhouse during the game between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 9, 2012 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A former top college basketball recruit was reportedly arrested in Chicago earlier this week.

Cliff Alexander, a five-star recruit coming out of high school, played collegiately at Kansas. The former No. 1 power forward recruit spent one season with the Jayhawks before declaring for the NBA Draft.

The former five-star recruit didn’t last long in the NBA, as he spent part of the 2015-16 season in Portland. Alexander has since played in the G-League and overseas.

Alexander, a Chicago native, was reportedly arrested back in his hometown earlier this week, according to TMZ Sports.

Alexander was reportedly pulled over by police after failing to stop at an intersection. That’s when police allegedly found a gun in Alexander’s car.

The former five-star recruit reportedly told police he had the gun for protection, but he didn’t have a license to carry.

Alexander was reportedly then arrested on a felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also reportedly given a citation for failing to stop at an intersection.

