Ask any college basketball aficionado which arenas provide the best in-game atmosphere and they will all probably mention Kansas’ Phog Allen Fieldhouse as one of the top places to play.

At least one longtime college basketball writer thinks Allen Fieldhouse isn’t just one of the best arenas in the nation, but the best atmosphere in the entire sport. Sporting News’ Mike DeCourcy bestowed this honor on “The Phog” in a recent episode of the “Titus and Tate” podcast.

“If you’re a basketball fan, and you’re saying, ‘OK, what’s my bucket list, where do I have to go to see a game,’ No. 1 is Allen Fieldhouse,” DeCourcy said. “I love Cameron [Indoor Stadium at Duke], it’s great. But Allen Fieldhouse is the best.”

Of course, DeCourcy cited the hauntingly intimidating “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” chant as part of Allen’s charm before going on to tell the story of his experience at the last “Border War” meeting between Missouri and Kansas.

“I think it was 2012,” DeCourcy said. “And it was so loud at tip-off, so loud, the fans were so loud, that I laughed out loud at the absurdity of how loud they were. And I couldn’t hear my own laugh. It was that loud. I’ve never experienced anything like it, I mean, standing in front of a jet engine or whatever, not as loud as that.”

"It was so loud at tip-off that I laughed out loud at the absurdity of how loud they were…and I couldn't hear my own laugh!"@tsnmike gives the nod to @KUHoops' Allen Fieldhouse as the best fan experience in the country 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uCiI59pZMx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 11, 2020

Kansas and Missouri are set to resume their long-running “Border War” in non-conference play, starting next season. Perhaps we’ll see if one of those games at KU could top the noisiness of the 2012 version DeCourcy refers to.

While DeCourcy thinks Kansas has the top fan experience, Fox Sports’ “Ultimate Fan Bracket” allows the public to crown the best overall fan base in college basketball. You can vote now.

