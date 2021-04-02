College Basketball World Reacts To The Bill Self, Kansas News

In a move that some might call a reaction to Roy Williams retiring from UNC, Kansas made sure to tie down head coach Bill Self for the rest of his coaching career.

Roy Williams was Self’s predecessor at Kansas and left the Jayhawks in 2003 to join up with the Tar Heels. The move worked out for both sides though, as UNC won three national titles under Williams while Self won a national title in 2008.

But Kansas clearly didn’t want history to repeat itself this time around. So within 24 hours of Williams calling it quits, they gave Self a lifetime contract to keep plying his trade at Allen Fieldhouse.

Signing Bill Self to a lifetime deal is more than just an effort to keep other NCAA blue bloods from taking him away. It also shows that Kansas will back Self even in the face of potential NCAA rules violations in the future.

The reaction on social media is one of understanding. Just about everyone recognizes that Kansas and Self are now tied at the hip for everything that happens in the future:

This move makes it clear Kansas is backing Bill Self no matter what happens with NCAA. — CJ Moore (@CJMooreHoops) April 2, 2021

Extending Bill Self was a must. The NCAA situation aside, KU had to get him signed for much longer. This (inevitable) move clearly shows where KU stands on the whole “Bill Self/KU vs. the NCAA” situation, too. — Rock Chalk Blog (@RockChalkBlog) April 2, 2021

Bill Self at 88 coaching Kansas pic.twitter.com/VNYvjV9fh4 — Valeed Cheema (@ValeedCheema) April 2, 2021

Bill Self is 58 years old so he still may have upwards of a 10-15 years left of coaching. In 18 years at Kansas, Self has never had a losing season or missed an NCAA Tournament. Self himself hasn’t missed an NCAA Tournament since 1998 when factoring in his wildly successful runs at Tulsa and Illinois.

His Jayhawks are 522–118 overall and have never finished worse than third in the Big 12 standings. Self is 729–223 as a head coach.

Suffice it to say, Kansas have enjoyed a pretty good run with Bill Self at the helm.

That relationship will now continue – for better or worse – for the foreseeable future.

Will Bill Self win another NCAA title at Kansas?