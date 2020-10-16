ESPN Releases New College Football ‘Bottom 10’ Rankings For This Week

Each week during the college football season, ESPN’s Ryan McGee puts up his “bottom 10,” a humorous look at the teams that can’t get out of their own way. Earlier this week, the latest edition was published.

Some big-name programs will often find their ways into the write-up from time to time. Earlier this season, Florida State was a major feature. They’re reserved for the “others receiving votes” category this time around.

Last week, Texas cracked the bottom 10, after falling to TCU, something that has become an annual issue for Tom Herman’s program. This week’s four-overtime loss to Oklahoma didn’t warrant a second-straight week of inclusion, though UT fans may beg to differ.

This week, only one Power Five program made the list. It is a pretty constant presence in McGee’s weekly feature: the Kansas Jayhawks. Even after a bye, KU can’t shake bottom 10 status. KU is 0-3 with blowout losses to Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Oklahoma State. It’s ugly.

We are going to have this engraved on a plaque and hung over the entrance to #Bottom10 HQ. https://t.co/AuIoaIrsIx — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 13, 2020

“Kansas spent last weekend failing to cover the spread against the Fightin’ Byes of Open Date U,” McGee wrote. “Up next comes a trip to Morgantown, West Virginia, that kicks off a four-game gauntlet that includes Top 25 teams Kansas State and Iowa State, followed by a trip to Norman, Oklahoma. Oh, and coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19. Other than that, it’s been a lovely autumn in Lawrence.”

The top, or bottom, spot went to 0-5 UL-Monroe, which may legitimately be the worst of the 127 college football teams in the country… or at least, of those who have started their seasons. This week was a true nightmare for Warhawks punter Daniel Sparks, who gave up three special teams touchdowns to Liberty in a 40-7 loss.

UL Monroe’s poor punter had the worst game in punting history. A fumble for a TD, a blocked punt for a TD and a regular ol punt return for a TD. Sorry bro. — Chief Roseman (@309ROSEMAN) October 11, 2020

It can only get better from there for Monroe… at least, you’d hope. At the very least, they’re on bye this week, which they can’t lose.

