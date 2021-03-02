CBS Puts 5 Major College Football Coaches On The ‘Hot Seat’

It’s March, which means we’re getting close to many Division I programs beginning spring football. Before you know it, we’ll be coming up on the 2021 college football season, which will be a pivotal one for many coaches.

This past season brought more coaching changes than many anticipated, given the financial challenges from COVID-19. We saw big programs like Arizona, Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas all make changes at the top.

We should get even closer to business as usual this year in the sport. In all likelihood we’ll see a number of Power Five programs open up by the end of 2021. CBS Sports‘ Dennis Dodd named five coaches at pretty big programs on the hot seat entering 2021.

The first name listed: Les Miles at Kansas. He both faces a pretty terrible record through two seasons, and newly revealed allegations stemming from his time at LSU.

21 spring things to watch: No. 5 — spring seasons. If North Dakota State goes to the FCS champ game in Jan '22 it could play as many as 28 games in 10 1/2 months. That means its linemen would be repping an avg of 5.92 snaps per day, EVERY DAY, til then. https://t.co/0bnniLSr7n — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) March 1, 2021

Miles is joined by Purdue‘s Jeff Brohm, Syracuse‘s Dino Babers, Houston‘s Dana Holgorsen, and Virginia Tech‘s Justin Fuente on the college football hot seat list. From Dodd:

Les Miles, Kansas: 3-18 in two seasons and possible off-field issues at LSU rearing their heads.

Jeff Brohm, Purdue: 8-16 since 2018 upset of Ohio State.

Dino Babers, Syracuse: 6-17 since a 10-win season in 2018 (1-10 in 2020).

Dana Holgorsen, Houston: The D’Eriq King experiment failed miserably. Cincinnati rules the AAC.

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech: The buyout was too big after last season’s 5-6 finish. The Hokies are 1-4 in their last five and 5-8 in their last 13.

A few of these aren’t too surprising. One would assume Holgorsen, who Houston made a big play for, would get a bit more room to work. He went 4-8 in 2019, totally overhauling his roster, and having D’Eriq King sit out. The star quarterback ultimately transferred to Miami. This year, the Cougars went 3-5, dealing with one of the schedules most shaken up by COVID-19.

Brohm is also a bit surprising, given how high his stock was just a few years ago. He hasn’t had a ton of success since 2018, and topped out at 7-6 in his first year with the Boilermakers, but there hasn’t been much buzz about his job being in jeopardy at all.

