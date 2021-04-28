College Football Insider Names “Favorite” To Land Kansas Job

The Kansas football program has cast a wide net in trying to find a head coach to replace Les Miles. But one college insider may have figured out the “favorite” to land the job.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Associated Press football writer Ralph D. Russo was asked who he thinks the team will ultimately land. He responded that he believes that Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold is “the favorite at this point.”

Leipold is coming off three superb seasons with Buffalo, including their first ever finish in the top 25 in 2020. He’s 37-33 in six years with the Bulls, but 24-10 over the past three seasons and has two MAC division titles.

Russo also noted that Army head coach Jeff Monken and Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz are still in the race. Both have taken their respective programs to great heights in recent years.

Re: KU. I believe Leipold is the favorite at this point, with Monken and Holtz also in the race. https://t.co/NEoye3fAJx — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) April 28, 2021

Lance Leipold rose to prominence as head coach of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 2007 to 2014. He won six Division III national championships with the Warhawks, with five undefeated seasons and a 109-6 record in those eight years.

He isn’t without some experience in the Power Five though. Leipold was an assistant at Nebraska under Frank Solich from 2001 to 2004. He would have his work cut out for him if he gets the Kansas job though.

The Jayhawks did not have a winning season during the entire decade of the 2010s and have only a handful of Big 12 wins over the past few years.

Leipold may have turned Buffalo from a 2-10 squad into a 10-4 team, but the Big 12 is a different animal from the MAC.

Will Lance Leipold be the new Kansas football coach? And would he find any success with the Jayhawks?