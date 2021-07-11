The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Kansas Story

Les Miles as the college football head coach of Kansas.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure.

In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.

In the piece, Humphrey’s father says Miles was made aware of the ongoing issues involving his son and other players, including that some of those players were selling drugs. Allegedly, Miles suggested Humphrey and the other Jayhawks “settle their differences on the practice field, pitting them against each other — head-on — in full-contact drills.”

The entire article is worth a read considering all the details and accusations within, but the general reaction to the news is that it confirms what many thought at the time of Miles’ hiring in 2019–that it didn’t make sense.

Interestingly, longtime college football writer Brian Floyd offered his thoughts on the matter, which included some concerns over how the piece was edited and possible omissions.

Regardless, it is abundantly clear that KU screwed up when it hired Miles. Even before this Humphrey piece was published, the school dismissed the national champion head coach back in March because of accusations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at LSU.


