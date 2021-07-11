College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Kansas Story

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure.

In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.

In the piece, Humphrey’s father says Miles was made aware of the ongoing issues involving his son and other players, including that some of those players were selling drugs. Allegedly, Miles suggested Humphrey and the other Jayhawks “settle their differences on the practice field, pitting them against each other — head-on — in full-contact drills.”

The entire article is worth a read considering all the details and accusations within, but the general reaction to the news is that it confirms what many thought at the time of Miles’ hiring in 2019–that it didn’t make sense.

Insane story from Kansas which alleges Les Miles covered up for multiple players that were threatening a teammates life after he exposed them for selling drugs. Kansas then paid off (50k or so) the player that reported it. https://t.co/WWpSoS41SG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) July 11, 2021

This is a disturbing read on Kansas football, former AD Jeff Long and coach Les Miles. Excellent reporting here by Jesse and the KC Star. https://t.co/HdNtHORjlB — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 11, 2021

The Les Miles hire at Kansas continues to be one of the worst hires in recent history.

This story is INSANE. https://t.co/u22EOdOJS0 — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) July 11, 2021

Les Miles calling players into his office to tell them to cool it with the attempted vehicular homicide or they'll have to run some sprints after practice. — the smoking musket (@smokingmusket) July 11, 2021

Only Les Miles would try and resolve something like this with a Big Cat drill https://t.co/Hw71SDWo1l — Will Blackwell (@WillyB60) July 11, 2021

The Les Miles era was a bad idea when it started and only got worse over time. Just a massive black eye for KU. https://t.co/iHvjIps68u — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) July 11, 2021

There are a lot of details missing here about how this started, but it has all the makings of a Les Miles “boys will be boys” joint https://t.co/ksovYgsZvk — Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) July 11, 2021

Hell of a story here by @jessenewell The whole Jeff Long/Les Miles era somehow keeps looking worse as time goes on https://t.co/cvuOLlGJ56 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) July 11, 2021

Interestingly, longtime college football writer Brian Floyd offered his thoughts on the matter, which included some concerns over how the piece was edited and possible omissions.

I have some editing questions about this story and a suspicion it’s missing a few important pieces https://t.co/QcCtmDLsAW — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 11, 2021

Reading this a couple times, feels like Les Miles is bad at dealing with conflicts (and anything off the field), but I also have no clue what that conflict is in this case. All I’ve got as a reader is a one-sided story with vague accusations from a family with money/connections — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 11, 2021

I have follow-up questions about this too pic.twitter.com/rMRz2jPckz — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) July 11, 2021

Regardless, it is abundantly clear that KU screwed up when it hired Miles. Even before this Humphrey piece was published, the school dismissed the national champion head coach back in March because of accusations of sexual harassment stemming from his time at LSU.