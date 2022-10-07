College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Kansas: Fans React

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 29: A Kansas Jayhawks cheerleaders runs with a Jayhawk flag after a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay will be at the University of Kansas for this Saturday's show. With that said, we just found out who'll be the celebrity guest picker for Week 6.

Famous comedian Rob Riggle will join the College GameDay crew this Saturday. This is a fine pick considering he's a Kansas alum.

"Undefeated KU against TCU. Don't miss it. It's going to be a lot of fun," Riggle said in an announcement video. "I can't wait to pick with the guys. I love College GameDay - it's going to be fun."

For the most part, the college football world approves of this decision. At the very least, Riggle will bring a lot of energy to the set.

"I said earlier this week ESPN *had* to get one of Sudeikis, Rudd, or Riggle I was apprised Sudeikis and Rudd are overseas filming Which made Riggle the must-get — awesome pick for ESPN… the KU fandom will come across, and he’ll bring the energy," Thor Nystrom tweeted.

"The clearest of choices…not only does he do so much with KU already, he’s also in the network family. Can’t wait for this! The Hill is going to explode," one person said.

"Great choice," another person wrote.

This Saturday's game between TCU and Kansas will feature two unbeaten programs.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.