CFB Insider Names Potential Replacement For Les Miles At Kansas

The Kansas football program finds itself in need of a new head coach, after the university split from Les Miles late on Monday night.

An announcement came from the university, citing that the two parties “mutually agreed” to part ways. Miles had been placed on administrative leave after disturbing allegations came to light that he had sexually harassed an LSU student when he was with the Tigers in 2013. Combined with other concerning accusations, that included texting female students while at LSU, the 67-year-old head coach found himself in hot water and Kansas decided to act accordingly.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in a official statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

With Miles officially out the door, Kansas will try to turn the page and move forward with a new head football coach. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, another name can be added to the short list: Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey.

The Aggies assistant is fresh off an impressive 2020 season in College Station. Texas A&M went 9-1 and just narrowly missed out on a bid to the College Football Playoff. Dickey was a major part of that success, having helped quarterback Kellen Mond develop into a strong pro prospect.

The 61-year-old offensive coordinator hasn’t held a head coaching job since he served as the North Texas program leader from 1998-2006. Taking on the gig at Kansas would give him the most prestigious honor of his career.

Add another name to the list at Kansas. Hearing of Texas A&M OC Darrell Dickey's interest. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) March 9, 2021

Dickey won’t be the only one on the list for the Big 12 vacancy. Earlier on Tuesday, 247Sports’ Chris Hummer wrote that the Jayhawks should go after Tulane head coach Willie Fritz this spring. Fritz fits the bill for a Kansas team in desperate need of steadiness following the last few weeks.

“More than anything, Kansas needs stability and a proven program builder to address its systematic issues,” Hummer said. “It needs Willie Fritz.”

Kansas will want to recover and do so quickly, so this hire is of paramount importance. Time will tell what direction the Jayhawks will go with the program.