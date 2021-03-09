Details Emerge From Les Miles’ Settlement With Kansas

Les Miles‘ brief tenure at Kansas came to an unceremonious end on Monday night. The longtime head coach is leaving Lawrence embroiled in controversy.

He’s also leaving with a chunk of his salary. Miles and the University of Kansas have officially reached a contract settlement.

According to Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star, Miles will exit with just under $2 million of the $8 million her had left on his contract when it was terminated.

KU and Les Miles settled for $1,991,062.50, via his settlement agreement released by KU. Miles originally had about $8 million left on his KU contract that ran through 2023. — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) March 9, 2021

Miles and the university “mutually agreed” to part ways last night as the coach and school continue to deal with the fallout from the recent Husch Blackwell investigation into the LSU football program.

According to the findings of that investigation, Miles was “accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career.”

He also reportedly settled with a female student back in 2013 after she accused the head coach of harassment.