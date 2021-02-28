The Spun

CBB Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN During Huge Baylor-Kansas Game

Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell celebrate win over Kansas.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - JANUARY 11: Jared Butler #12 and Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears smile as Baylor defeats the Kansas Jayhawks to win the game at Allen Fieldhouse on January 11, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

ESPN has coverage of what is maybe the biggest game in Big 12 basketball this year, as No. 2 Baylor defends its undefeated record against league power Kansas. For some reason, the network decided to spend a large chunk of the first half talking about the NBA Draft.

The draft, of course, is a big subject, especially in the Big 12 this year. Oklahoma State‘s Cade Cunningham, a contender to be the No. 1 pick, exploded for 40 points today. It’s worth a mention.

During the first half of tonight’s huge game, ESPN went split screen, giving NBA Draft analyst Mike Schmitz room to talk about the top prospects, including those not playing in that game. If this game was a blowout, or it was a small spot coming out of a timeout, it might be fair. It lasted far longer than that.

College basketball regular season games don’t get the same attention of the NCAA Tournament, but Kansas is one of the biggest schools in the country, and Baylor is a dominant, undefeated program. This game didn’t need to be gussied up with lengthy draft analysis in place of the action on the court. This happened on other broadcasts today as well, including UNC vs. Florida State, but was especially prominent during tonight’s main event. College hoops fans that are tuned in don’t seem thrilled with the production choice here.

It is especially troubling because this is a good, close game. Kansas currently leads 50-42 midway through the second half, as it looks to hand the Bears their first loss of the year.

KU led just 33-30 after a hotly contested first half in Lawrence.

The No. 17 Jayhawks (17-8, 11-6) are just 2.5 games behind Baylor in the Big 12, so this is still a very important one for both teams.


