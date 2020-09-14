ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Comment On Les Miles

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Les Miles.

Kansas’ football coach gets a lot of attention on social media, but that’s yet to result in any real success for the Jayhawks.

On Saturday, Kansas had one of the worst losses of the day, as the Jayhawks were “upset” by Coastal Carolina, 38-23.

Monday morning, Finebaum appeared on the WJOX 94.5 FM radio show “The Roundtable” to discuss Miles’ latest loss. He did not hold back.

“I had a mutual friend of ours on, I think, Tim Brando the other day telling me what a good job Les Miles has done,” Finebaum said on the air. “I now just keep my mouth shut when somebody (that visits Kansas) and talks to Les. I saved my ‘Les Miles as a clown’ take for this show. I just don’t know how anybody can take Les Miles seriously.

“How many games, he’s played 13 games and he’s got two losses to Coastal Carolina? I mean, that’s what we saw in the last year or two at LSU. Now, it was a different level, but you know, I mean he ended up getting fired primarily because he lost to Wisconsin in an opener at Lambeau Field. That’s at least a legitimate loss but he lost because he was just so stubborn.”

Finebaum also called out Kansas’ athletic director, Jeff Long.

“I don’t think Les Miles really regrets it, what I can’t understand is why he got the job in the first place,” Finebaum continued. “Jeff Long clearly was just going into the yellow pages of fired famous coaches with national championships.

“And secondly, I’m still trying to figure out why anybody who covers the game thinks this was going to have any result, other than what we’re seeing.”

Well, at least everyone now knows where Finebaum stands…

Kansas will look to get in the win column on Sept. 26 against Baylor.