Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Kansas Quarterback Jalon Daniels Today

LAWRENCE, KS - SEPTEMBER 02: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) makes a throw in the first quarter of a college football game between the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and Kansas Jayhawks on September 2, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A star is being born this Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been sensational thus far against Duke. He has completed 12-of-14 pass attempts for 236 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has also been effective as a runner, rushing for 62 yards on just seven carries.

Although he's not considered a household name just yet, Daniels is playing so well that college football fans believe he should be in the "way-too-early" conversation for this year's Heisman Trophy.

"It’s time to start talking about Jalon Daniels for Heisman," one fan said. "This dude is on another level."

A second fan tweeted, "I've been saying it Jalon Daniel’s for heisman put some respect on Kansas."

Daniels came into this Saturday's game with 566 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. His stat line will look even better once Week 4 is over.

To put Daniels' improvement into perspective, he already has more touchdowns in the past four weeks than he did all of last season.

Kudos to Jalon Daniels for taking such a huge leap in his junior year.