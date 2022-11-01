Former Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Player Dead At 22

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 21: A general view during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Kansas Jayhawks on February 21, 2009 at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Former Kansas and New Mexico State basketball player Gethro Muscadin passed away this Monday as a result of injuries he suffered in a car crash last December. He was just 22 years old.

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self confirmed this tragic news in a statement on Tuesday.

"Gethro left us late last night," Self said, via ESPN. "He was involved in a major car accident 10 months ago and has basically been in a non-responsive state since then. Although only here one year, Gethro was loved and liked by all and will always be remembered as a Jayhawk. We wish his family and loved ones the best going through this most difficult time."

Muscadin was involved in a one-car crash on Dec. 30, 2021. The vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times, according to multiple reports.

Muscadin spent the 2020-21 season at Kansas before transferring to New Mexico.

Last season, Muscadin averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for New Mexico.

Our thoughts are with Muscadin's loved ones at this time.