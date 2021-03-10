Breaking: Kansas Reportedly Makes Decision On Jeff Long

Just a few days after the Kansas football program announced the departure of head coach Les Miles, the university has made an official decision on athletic director Jeff Long. According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Long’s time in Lawrence is finished.

Long assumed the role at Kansas in 2018, following stints at Pittsburgh and Arkansas. He also hired Miles that same year, which has ultimately led to his dismissal from the university.

Long released a statement announcing that Kansas and Miles had “mutually agreed” to part ways late on Monday night. However, the release failed to mention the accusations levied against Miles, sparking outrage around the sports world.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” Long wrote in the official statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Not only did the statement not address the real issues at hand, but it’s clear that Long and his staff failed to properly vet Miles prior to his hiring in 2018. As a result, Kansas has finally decided to take stronger action and dismiss the athletic director from his post.

This isn’t the first time Long has run into issues with his hiring choices while serving as an AD. In his first year in the position at Arkansas in 2008, he brought on Bobby Petrino who was later dismissed for hiring his mistress and “misleading his bosses.” Although uniquely different situations, both don’t reflect well on Long’s judgement.

Kansas still has plenty to answer for the allegations against Miles and his subsequent hiring by the football program. Time will tell if the university will give any further answers.