Kansas Announces “Lifetime Contract” For Bill Self

Bill Self’s contract with the Kansas Jayhawks was originally set to expire next March. However, that was before the two sides were able to come to an agreement on a new deal this Friday.

Moments ago, the Jayhawks announced that Self signed a lifetime contract with the program. It’s a five-year agreement that automatically adds one year to the contract at the conclusion of each season for the remainder of Self’s time in Lawrence.

Kansas has made the NCAA Tournament every year under Self, who owns a 522-118 record with the Jayhawks. He’s been to the Final Four three different times and won the national championship in 2008.

This season didn’t end the way Self envisioned it would, but the Jayhawks were still 21-9 and made it to the Round of 32.

Self released a statement on his new contract with the Jayhawks and what he hopes to accomplish in the future.

“Every day, I am reminded just how fortunate I am to lead this storied program and there truly is no place else I would rather be.” Self said. “As we continue to work through the challenges facing our program, we look forward to moving ahead and focusing on our bright future. I would also like to express my gratitude to our alumni and donors, as well as the best fans and students in the nation, that have supported my family and me for the past 18 seasons. I’m excited to remain your basketball coach and compete for many championships in the future.”

Fortunately for Self, he’ll have plenty of chances to capture another NCAA title at Kansas since he now has a lifetime contract.