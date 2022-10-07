Kansas Announces Major Stadium Overhaul After 5-0 Start

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 16: A general view of Memorial Stadium, the University of Kansas Football Stadium, during the game betweem the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2013 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

To say that Kansas' 5-0 start to their 2022 football season has "changed the program" would probably be an understatement. Their strong start against some good competition has completely revitalized the program.

But it appears that it isn't just the fans who have renewed confidence in their football program. The university administration does too - and they're showing it with a major change coming to the stadium.

On Friday, the University of Kansas announced plans to develop a new campus gateway to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, including multi-use spaces and upgraded football facilities. The project includes plans for major upgrades to the stadium itself, to give it the facilities that will let it compete with other top programs in the country.

In a statement, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff called the project "unmatched in its vision" and the start of a "new era for Kansas football." He declared that upon completion it will offer a top-tier game day experience for fans and student-athletes.

“This project is unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas Football,” Goff said, via KUAthletics.com. “Once complete, this project will ensure our football program has the facilities it needs to compete at the highest level and provide the best-possible game day experience for student-athletes and fans. Moreover, we are thrilled this project goes beyond football to benefit the entire university and the regional economy.”

Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold said that he is looking forward to the future of the football program:

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Leipold said. “It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium opened in 1921 and has served as the home of the Kansas football program for over a century. But renovations and expansions have been less frequent than at other top programs.

That's changing now.