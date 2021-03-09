Bill Self Announces 2 Kansas Players Will Miss Big 12 Tournament

Less than a week from Selection Sunday, and days before they begin play in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas basketball was hit with some very tough news. Due to COVID-19 protocols, David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna are out for the conference tournament.

McCormack has been a major contributor for the Jayhawks this year, making a huge jump from just under seven points per game in 2019-20, to 13.4 this year. He plays 23 minutes per game, grabbing 6.1 rebounds, and averaging a block per game.

Enaruna is a roleplayer for the Jayhawks. He averages 9.4 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 boards.

Both will be out for the run. Kansas basketball is the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and will make its postseason debut in the league quarterfinals on Thursday night, taking on the winner of seven-seed Oklahoma and 10-seed Iowa State.

Per Coach Self: Due to COVID-19 protocols David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna will not participate in the Big 12 Tournament. — Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 9, 2021

The even bigger concern here, is what it means for the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Bill Self believes he’ll have his full complement of players, including David McCormack in time for the Big Dance.

Via 247Sports:

“Both went into the COVID-19 protocol here semi-recently,” Self said. “Certainly anticipate having them next weekend, but not this weekend.” […] Continued Self: “It’s just unfortunate. Guys have done a great job to date — or just to a couple of days ago — and certainly I don’t hold anyone responsible for something that is easily spreadable and those sorts of things.”

KU’s Thursday game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on either ESPN or ESPN2.