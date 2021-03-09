The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Bill Self Announces 2 Kansas Players Will Miss Big 12 Tournament

Kansas' David McCormack contests a shot against Auburn in the NCAA Tournament.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Bryce Brown #2 of the Auburn Tigers throws up a shot against David McCormack #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Less than a week from Selection Sunday, and days before they begin play in the Big 12 Tournament, Kansas basketball was hit with some very tough news. Due to COVID-19 protocols, David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna are out for the conference tournament.

McCormack has been a major contributor for the Jayhawks this year, making a huge jump from just under seven points per game in 2019-20, to 13.4 this year. He plays 23 minutes per game, grabbing 6.1 rebounds, and averaging a block per game.

Enaruna is a roleplayer for the Jayhawks. He averages 9.4 minutes per game, averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 boards.

Both will be out for the run. Kansas basketball is the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, and will make its postseason debut in the league quarterfinals on Thursday night, taking on the winner of seven-seed Oklahoma and 10-seed Iowa State.

The even bigger concern here, is what it means for the NCAA Tournament. Head coach Bill Self believes he’ll have his full complement of players, including David McCormack in time for the Big Dance.

Via 247Sports:

“Both went into the COVID-19 protocol here semi-recently,” Self said. “Certainly anticipate having them next weekend, but not this weekend.”

[…]

Continued Self: “It’s just unfortunate. Guys have done a great job to date — or just to a couple of days ago — and certainly I don’t hold anyone responsible for something that is easily spreadable and those sorts of things.”

KU’s Thursday game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET, on either ESPN or ESPN2.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.