The Kansas Jayhawks could be losing a player from deep on their bench. Elijah Elliott, a preferred walk-on for the team, is reportedly entering the transfer portal.

Elliott, a Southlake, Texas native, was a redshirt freshman this past season. He appeared in nine games, averaging 2.3 minutes per appearance for the team.

In those games, he totaled seven points, three rebounds, and an assist. He was 3-of-4 from the field, and hit his only three-point attempt of the year. Now, he’ll likely try and find a program where he can contribute at a higher level.

Per KUSports.com, Bill Self said that Elijah Elliott has answered the transfer portal. The longtime head coach thinks there’s a chance he returns, saying that he “hasn’t made a decision to my knowledge.” We should find out his plans in the coming weeks.

#KUbball coach BIll Self told me tonight that walk-on guard Elijah Elliott has entered his name into the transfer portal… https://t.co/CrDmHLAaaN — Matt Tait (@mctait) June 26, 2020

Elliott is no stranger to looking for new opportunities to advance his basketball career. He went from Advanced Preparatory International High School in Dallas as a high school junior, to IMG Academy in Florida, and then back to his hometown of Southlake to finish his career at Carroll High School.

Whether he heads elsewhere and gets more opportunities for playing time, likely at a mid-major or a lower level school, or opts to stay in Lawrence and play for Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, hopefully Elliott makes a decision that works for him and makes him happy.

[KUSports.com]