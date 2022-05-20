Kansas Basketball Lands Major Transfer From Conference Rival

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 14: An overall view of gameplay during a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at Allen Fieldhouse on November 14, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Kansas basketball picked up a major addition on Thursday night, and it came at the expense of another Big 12 program.

Texas Tech transfer wing Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Kansas moments ago. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-6 McCullar was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist this past season. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game to help Texas Tech reach the Sweet 16.

In 2020-21, McCullar logged 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing in 20 games. He was also a key contributor as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20 after redshirting on the Red Raiders' national runner-up team the season prior.

McCullar gives KU some insurance if Christian Braun chooses to remain in the NBA Draft. He'll provide the Jayhawks with strong two-way play as KU looks to defend its national championship.

Of course, the fact his departure weakens Texas Tech is another added benefit.