There’s breaking news surrounding Kansas basketball this afternoon. Bill Self and the Jayhawks have been removed from the Big 12 Tournament following a positive test within the program, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Kansas, the No. 2 seed in this year’s Big 12 Tournament, is coming off an impressive 69-62 victory over seven-seed Oklahoma on Thursday. The Jayhawks advance to Friday’s semifinal to take on third-seeded Texas with a spot in the conference championship game on the line.

Unfortunately, Kansas basketball won’t be competing against the Longhorns today. The Jayhawks have been removed from the Big 12 Tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

With a week to go until the Big Dance commences, Kansas’ tournament fate is in grave danger. It’s unclear if the Jayhawks will be able to participate following Friday’s unfortunate breaking news.

BREAKING—Kansas has a player who’s tested positive for COVID and has been removed from the Big 12 Tournament, sources tell @CBSSports. Jayhawks were supposed to play Texas tonight in the semis. KU kept two players home due to COVID protocols, prior to leaving for Kansas City. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 12, 2021

Update: The Big 12 has confirmed Kansas-Texas has been called off. The Longhorns have advanced to the Big 12 Championship game as a result.

“The Big 12 Conference announced today that the Kansas vs. Texas men’s basketball championship semifinal game has been canceled,” reads the Big 12’s statement. “The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Kansas men’s basketball program.”

The Big 12 Championship Semifinal game between @TexasMBB and @KUHoops has been canceled. The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Kansas men’s basketball program. ➡️ https://t.co/cymII7H7BJ pic.twitter.com/czyJiMt0xp — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2021

This is an extremely unfortunate development for Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, having gone 9-2 in their past 11 games.

Texas, meanwhile, advances to the Big 12 Championship game where the Longhorns will face the winner of Baylor-Oklahoma State.

[Big 12 Conference]