The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Kansas Removed From Big 12 Tournament Due To Positive Test

Bill Self on the sideline of a Kansas basketball game in 2019.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - DECEMBER 07: Head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a foul call against his team during their second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Allen Fieldhouse on December 07, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

There’s breaking news surrounding Kansas basketball this afternoon. Bill Self and the Jayhawks have been removed from the Big 12 Tournament following a positive test within the program, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Kansas, the No. 2 seed in this year’s Big 12 Tournament, is coming off an impressive 69-62 victory over seven-seed Oklahoma on Thursday. The Jayhawks advance to Friday’s semifinal to take on third-seeded Texas with a spot in the conference championship game on the line.

Unfortunately, Kansas basketball won’t be competing against the Longhorns today. The Jayhawks have been removed from the Big 12 Tournament due to a player testing positive for COVID-19.

With a week to go until the Big Dance commences, Kansas’ tournament fate is in grave danger. It’s unclear if the Jayhawks will be able to participate following Friday’s unfortunate breaking news.

Update: The Big 12 has confirmed Kansas-Texas has been called off. The Longhorns have advanced to the Big 12 Championship game as a result.

“The Big 12 Conference announced today that the Kansas vs. Texas men’s basketball championship semifinal game has been canceled,” reads the Big 12’s statement. “The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m. CT. The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Kansas men’s basketball program.”

This is an extremely unfortunate development for Kansas basketball. The Jayhawks are one of the hottest teams in college basketball, having gone 9-2 in their past 11 games.

Texas, meanwhile, advances to the Big 12 Championship game where the Longhorns will face the winner of Baylor-Oklahoma State.

[Big 12 Conference]


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.