Kansas Basketball Sends Incredible Message To Shaquille O’Neal

The 2019-20 college basketball season came to an abrupt end, ruining a chance for nearly 70 teams to vie for a national title.

Perhaps the favorite to win the NCAA Tournament was the Kansas Jayhawks. The team entered the Big 12 Tournament with a 28-3 overall record and a 17-1 record within the conference.

Kansas owned what would have been a No. 1 seed – and possibly THE No. 1 seed – in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, the pandemic had other ideas and the NCAA decided to scrap the rest of the season.

With a few months before the start of the 2020-21 season, college basketball programs are taking some much needed time off. However, that doesn’t mean their respective social media teams get a break.

On Thursday night, the Jayhawks published an incredible video to Twitter with a special message for Shaquille O’Neal.

Check it out.

The highlights from Kansas are overlaid with a video of Shaq’s appearance on the YouTube series “Hot Ones.”

Stars like Shaq go on the interview series and eat increasingly spicy wings. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Lakers legend didn’t think Kansas hot sauce would pack the punch it did.

The video of him choking after eating the hot wing is one of the most popular moments of the show.

Good for the Kansas Jayhawks social media team using that to their advantage for an incredible video featuring the NBA legend.